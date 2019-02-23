White had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Raptors.

White returned to action following a five-game absence with plantar fasciitis. As expected, he saw limited minutes, and perhaps unsurprisingly struggled against one of the league's better defensive clubs. Sunday's matchup against the Knicks is much friendlier for fantasy purposes, though White will in all likelihood still be facing a minutes restriction.