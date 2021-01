White (toe) had nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two blocks, one assist and one rebound during Friday's 109-103 loss to the Lakers.

White missed San Antonio's first four games of the season recovering from toe surgery. White played less than his starter-level minutes from last season's bubble, where he averaged 18.9 points and 5.0 assists through seven games. He is expected to provide better numbers this season as an everyday starter.