Spurs' Derrick White: Plays 24 minutes in Monday's win
White totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.
White finished with a season high in rebounding while matching his season high in steals. He continues to underwhelm considering many fantasy owners banked on him to pick up the slack once Dejounte Murray (knee) was ruled out for the season. With that being said, this is the first time that White has earned 20-plus minutes without reaching double figures in scoring. In other words, if White can deliver some consistency and start regularly seeing this many minutes, he'd at least be worth a look in deep leagues.
