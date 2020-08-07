White posted 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Jazz.

White has now scored at least 20 points in four of the Spurs' first five bubble games. He's taken a step up since the restart, continuing a streak of double-digit scoring performances that started Mar. 3. Friday was also his 30th game of the season with at least four assists.