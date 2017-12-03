Spurs' Derrick White: Probable for Sunday
White (wrist) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.
White has been out since suffering a broken wrist early in November, but appears to be over the injury and will likely return to the court Sunday. With the Spurs resting guys like LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker and Rudy Gay, there could be some minutes available for White in the rotation, though likely not enough to make him fantasy relevant.
