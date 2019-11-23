Spurs' Derrick White: Probable vs. Knicks
White (foot) has been deemed probable for Saturday's showdown against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
White was sidelined for Friday's loss to the 76ers, but could see a relatively healthy workload Saturday should he ultimately be given the green light due to Dejounte Murray (load management) being ruled out. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...