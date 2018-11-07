Spurs' Derrick White: Probable Wednesday vs. Heat
White (heel) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
White has yet to make his regular-season debut after he suffered a left plantar fascia tear during the preseason. There's been little word on his recovery process up to this point, so the fact that White is probable for Wednesday feels out of the blue. Still, it's on par with the two-to-four week timetable he was given in mid-October. Whenever he ends up taking the floor, he may be eased back into action. Eventually, he'll presumably reclaim the starting point guard spot from Bryn Forbes.
