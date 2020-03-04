Spurs' Derrick White: Provides a little bit of everything
White collected 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 win over the Hornets.
White finished with at least two steals and two blocks for the third time this season and contributed across every statistical category. Though he hasn't seen at least 30 minutes since Dec. 12, White continues to churn out fairly well-rounded numbers considering his modest minute totals.
