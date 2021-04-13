White recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Monday's win over the Magic.

White was one of six Spurs that scored in double digits, and while he struggled from three-point range, he still delivered a strong scoring output. The former Colorado standout has been a regular scoring threat for the Spurs this season, putting up 10-plus points in 12 of his last 13 contests.