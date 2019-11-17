White started at point guard and played 34 minutes Saturday in the Spurs' 121-116 loss to the Trail Blazers, finishing with 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

White saw his most minutes of the season while moving up to the top unit in place of Dejounte Murray, who was resting for the second half of the back-to-back set. While White put up some quality defensive stats Saturday and has frequently displayed the ability to put up those numbers when handed extended minutes in 2018-19, his path to significant playing time is capped when Murray is available. In his 11 games as a reserve this season, White is averaging only 23.3 minutes, putting up 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 blocks, 0.9 three-pointers and 0.5 steals in those contests.