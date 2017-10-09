Spurs' Derrick White: Puts up nine points in 14 minutes
White tallied nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 14 minutes in the Spurs' 122-100 preseason win over the Nuggets on Sunday.
White, the Spurs' first-round selection out of Colorado in the June draft, has adapted well to the NBA through the Spurs' first three exhibitions, averaging 8.7 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field in 15.6 minutes per contest. The rookie combo guard has a chance to carve out a role in the team's backcourt rotation to begin the regular season with Tony Parker (quadriceps) likely out until December, but White's easiest path to minutes might come at shooting guard, as Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray are expected to split nearly all the minutes at the other backcourt spot while Parker is out.
