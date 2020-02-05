White posted five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 loss to the Lakers.

White has posted just a combined nine points in 46 minutes across the past two games, but he's helped make up for his lack of scoring by handing out 11 assists with just one turnover, plus three blocks and one steal. Once his three-point shooting gets back on track (1-for-8 this month), he should get back to scoring in double-digits fairly often.