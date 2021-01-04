Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said White would be re-evaluated Monday before the team determines how long he'll be sidelined after spraining the same toe on his left foot that sidelined him for San Antonio's first four games of the season, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

After gaining clearance to make his season debut Friday against the Lakers, White played 23 minutes off the bench in the Spurs' 109-103 loss, contributing nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two blocks, one assist and one rebound. White was expected to be moved back into the starting five once his minutes ramped up, but that will now be put on hold after he came out of Friday's game with a setback, resulting in him sitting out Sunday's 130-109 loss to the Jazz. The Spurs will begin a five-game road trip Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Clippers, and there's a good likelihood that White will be left behind in San Antonio for the entirety of that slate. Expect a more definitive timeline for White's return to emerge later Monday when he's re-evaluated.