White was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

White made his G-League debut on Saturday, recording five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 14 minutes. He'll rejoin the Spurs ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Suns, but likely won't see more than just a handful of minutes as a deep reserve in the backcourt. Look for White to spend a lot of time in the G-League this season to aid his development.