Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Saturday.
White has struggled to get playing time at the NBA level, garnering just 47 total minutes in six games. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League as the season continues. In the G-League, he's posting 15.0 points in 20.3 minutes per game while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.
