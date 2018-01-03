Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Wednesday.
White has played in just seven games with San Antonio this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds across 6.7 minutes per game. He'll likely bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for the foreseeable future.
