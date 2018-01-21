White was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

White has now played in nine games at the G-League level, averaging 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal across 24.1 minutes. Despite being recalled Sunday, White hasn't seen the floor in each of the Spurs' last three games and shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes.