Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Monday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
White was assigned to Austin on Thursday and appeared in two G-League games for the team. He led the Spurs in scoring in each of the contests, posting 28 points in a loss Thursday and 23 in a win Saturday. He'll re-join the team in San Antonio for practice the next two days before the Spurs take off for a six-game road trip.
