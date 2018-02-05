White was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Monday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

White was assigned to Austin on Thursday and appeared in two G-League games for the team. He led the Spurs in scoring in each of the contests, posting 28 points in a loss Thursday and 23 in a win Saturday. He'll re-join the team in San Antonio for practice the next two days before the Spurs take off for a six-game road trip.