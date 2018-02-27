White was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Tuesday.

White has only had a spot role with San Antonio this season, appearing in 16 games, averaging 2.5 points across 7.5 minutes in those tilts. He's had a more prominent role in the G-League, however, posting 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a combined 2.4 steals/blocks in 26.7 minutes per game.