Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Saturday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
White has seen only spot run with the Spurs this season, playing 120 minutes and totaling 40 points, 22 rebounds, eight dimes, four steals and two blocks. He'll likely only be used for significant minutes in the case of a blowout or emergency situation.
