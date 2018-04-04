White was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

White has only seen spot run in San Antonio since February, playing in four games and averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 15.3 minutes. It seems likely that will continue to be the case moving forward, as the Spurs are not dealing with any significant injuries to their backcourt at the moment.