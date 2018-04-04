Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
White has only seen spot run in San Antonio since February, playing in four games and averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 15.3 minutes. It seems likely that will continue to be the case moving forward, as the Spurs are not dealing with any significant injuries to their backcourt at the moment.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...