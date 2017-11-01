Spurs' Derrick White: Recalled from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
After going through a day of practice at the G-League level, the organization has opted to bring White back up to the NBA. He's seen just 17 total minutes with the Spurs this season, however, so he'll probably continue to be irrelevant in fantasy.
