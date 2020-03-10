Spurs' Derrick White: Rejoins starting five
White is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The 25-year-old also received a spot start Friday and is averaging 16.0 points over his last three contests. White is set for an expanded role in the near future with Dejounte Murray dealing with a calf strain.
