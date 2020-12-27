White (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
A return looks to be on the horizon for White, but it's not going to happen quite yet. Coach Gregg Popovich said Saturday that while there's no timetable for White's return, he should be back soon. White's return to the floor should impact the value of Lonnie Walker, Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills.
