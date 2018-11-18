Spurs' Derrick White: Reserve role on tap for Sunday
White will head to the bench for Sunday's game against Golden State, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Rudy Gay will move into the starting lineup as the Spurs look to switch things up a bit Sunday. Despite the change, White could still end up seeing his season average of 23.6 minutes while playing off the bench.
