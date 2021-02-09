White will sit out Tuesday's game against the Warriors for rest purposes after playing 25 minutes Monday in San Antonio's 105-100 win over Golden State, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Head coach Gregg Popovich said prior to the first half of the back-to-back set that White would be rested Tuesday, as the Spurs remain mindful of giving the point guard extra maintenance following his recent return from a fractured toe. After struggling to find a rhythm offensively in his first four games back from injury, White sunk to a new low Monday, missing one of 11 field-goal attempts to finish with two points to go with three assists, two rebounds and one steal. Despite the lackluster returns to date as well as his ongoing minutes limitations, White still looks worthy of holding in all but the shallowest of leagues because of his diverse skill set.