White produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist across 22 minutes in Saturday's 129-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

White was solid in only his second game of the season. He seems to show no ill effects from the toe injury that sidelined him for 14 games. IT will be interesting to see what Gregg Popovich does moving forward, but it's likely that Lonnie Walker will be the casualty when White rejoins the lineup. It seems that a backcourt combo of White and DeJounte Murray will be the most likely scenario moving forward.