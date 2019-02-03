Spurs' Derrick White: Ruled out Monday
White has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Kings with right heel soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
It's unclear when White suffered the injury or how severe the injury is. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors. In his absence, Patty Mills and Lonnie Walker could see increased roles.
