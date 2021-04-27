White (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

White, as expected, will have to miss at least one game after he sprained his right ankle in Monday's win over the Wizards. After Monday's game, coach Gregg Popovich noted that that White's injury "doesn't look good," which would lead one to believe that he could be sidelined for multiple contests. Lonnie Walker and Patty Mills will likely see an uptick in playing time while White is sidelined.