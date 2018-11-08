Spurs' Derrick White: Scoreless in season debut
White had zero points (0-3 FG), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.
White drew the start in his season debut after missing the first nine games with a heel injury. White was likely going to be eased back regardless of whether he played well or not, and seven Spurs ended up seeing more minutes than him. With DeMar DeRozan doing such a solid job of distributing (on top of the usual scoring) this season, the team may not have as much of a need for a traditional point guard, even with Dejounte Murray (knee) out for the year. With that being said, White's development is clearly a priority going forward.
