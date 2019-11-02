White had 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) with three rebounds and one assist during the Spurs' 127-110 win at Warriors on Friday night.

White got the start in place of Dejounte Murray, who was receiving an already-planned rest day, and responded with a decent effort across the board. However, he should return to the bench ahead of Sunday's contest against the Lakers since Murray is slated to return to the starting five on that day.