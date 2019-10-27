White ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), ne rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 victory over the Wizards.

White played only 20 minutes Saturday and did very little during that time. It appears as though he is resigned to coming off the bench with DeJounte Murray dominating in the starting unit. White is still someone worth holding in standard formats, although, dropping him for a hot free-agent is certainly nothing to shy away from.