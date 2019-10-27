Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 10 points Saturday
White ended with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), ne rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 victory over the Wizards.
White played only 20 minutes Saturday and did very little during that time. It appears as though he is resigned to coming off the bench with DeJounte Murray dominating in the starting unit. White is still someone worth holding in standard formats, although, dropping him for a hot free-agent is certainly nothing to shy away from.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Full line in 20 minutes•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Passes first concussion test•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 12 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Blows up for 36 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.