Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 11 points in blowout victory
White tallied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 125-87 victory over the Clippers.
White continued to see solid playing time Thursday, scoring 11 points in 25 minutes. Since making his return from injury, White has been in and out of the starting lineup which has resulted in wavering production. There is some upside the with White but at this stage he is better left for deeper formats.
