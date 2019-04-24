White had 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 loss to the Nuggets.

White didn't post a terrible stat line, but he was outplayed by Denver's Jamal Murray for the second straight contest. Moreover, foul trouble convinced coach Gregg Popovich to take White off the floor early in the third quarter, after which the score was lopsided. White will look to help his team stay alive in Thursday's Game 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...