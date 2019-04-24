White had 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 loss to the Nuggets.

White didn't post a terrible stat line, but he was outplayed by Denver's Jamal Murray for the second straight contest. Moreover, foul trouble convinced coach Gregg Popovich to take White off the floor early in the third quarter, after which the score was lopsided. White will look to help his team stay alive in Thursday's Game 6.