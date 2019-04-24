Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 12 points in Game 5 loss
White had 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 loss to the Nuggets.
White didn't post a terrible stat line, but he was outplayed by Denver's Jamal Murray for the second straight contest. Moreover, foul trouble convinced coach Gregg Popovich to take White off the floor early in the third quarter, after which the score was lopsided. White will look to help his team stay alive in Thursday's Game 6.
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...