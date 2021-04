White posted 13 points, (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Miami.

This wasn't a night to remember for the Spurs' offense, but White managed to salvage a decent fantasy line with his seven assists in 31 minutes -- his highest figure in that category since March 27. Entering Wednesday, White had averaged 17.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 boards and 2.6 threes over his last 10 games.