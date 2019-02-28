White totaled 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 29 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

White had a solid night, and he seems to have no lingering issues with his heel - an injury that cost him six of the last eight games. Now that he's returned to health, he could be in for some big games for the remainder of the season.