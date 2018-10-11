Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's loss
White went for 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 loss to the Hawks.
White played well while stepping into the starting lineup in place of Dejounte Murray (knee), who is out for the season. White's size and versatility on both ends makes him a worthy add in most (if not all) fantasy leagues, though it may be wise to temper expectations given his lack of experience and the team's depth.
