White scored 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added five assists, four rebounds and two blocks in a 106-99 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday.
White wasn't terribly efficient shooting the basketball but was able to make all seven of his free throws to score 17 points for the third time in his last four games. With the Spurs missing DeMar DeRozan (personal), White has gotten more opportunities to score as he took the second-most shots on the team Wednesday. The guard's ability to pitch in a handful of rebounds and assists each game also helps his fantasy value.
