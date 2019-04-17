White finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 loss to the Nuggets.

White has played well across the first two playoff games, but he did finish with three turnovers versus zero assists in this one. As the team's top perimeter defender, White is likely to continue spending a lot of time and energy shadowing Denver's Jamal Murray. Furthermore, White has also been shooting the lights out, racking up 33 points on 14-of-21 from the field through these first two tilts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...