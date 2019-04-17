White finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 loss to the Nuggets.

White has played well across the first two playoff games, but he did finish with three turnovers versus zero assists in this one. As the team's top perimeter defender, White is likely to continue spending a lot of time and energy shadowing Denver's Jamal Murray. Furthermore, White has also been shooting the lights out, racking up 33 points on 14-of-21 from the field through these first two tilts.