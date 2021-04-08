White scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 106-96 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

White's shooting struggles from distance continued, but he was able to score in double figures for the 10th consecutive game. The guard has not been terribly efficient his last three contests, shooting just 37.0 percent from the field and 13.0 percent from three. White is averaging 17.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists across his current double-digit scoring streak.