Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 20 points off bench
White produced 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Clippers.
With Dejounte Murray back in the fold for the Spurs and Bryn Forbes starting on the other side of the backcourt, White is in a tough spot when it comes to playing time. Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli also enter the nix when it comes to marginalizing White, but over four games, White is making a case for more time. The Spurs made a considerable commitment to Murray, but his best chance of increased playing time in the short term for White is a stumble at point guard.
