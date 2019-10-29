White scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT) off the bench in Monday's win over Portland.

The Spurs continue to bring White off the bench behind Dejounte Murray, and the Colorado product broke out Monday after two sluggish games to begin the year. He hit 8-of-11 field goals and handed out three assists to go with five rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

