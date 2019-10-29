Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 21 off bench
White scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT) off the bench in Monday's win over Portland.
The Spurs continue to bring White off the bench behind Dejounte Murray, and the Colorado product broke out Monday after two sluggish games to begin the year. He hit 8-of-11 field goals and handed out three assists to go with five rebounds in 26 minutes of action.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 10 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Full line in 20 minutes•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Passes first concussion test•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 12 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...