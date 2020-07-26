White exploded for 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 scrimmage loss against the Nets.

White started at shooting guard alongside Dejounte Murray, and he responded with a strong performance, leading the team in points while also making four of his seven shots from deep. He is not expected to score at this rate on a nightly basis, but he is more than capable of lighting up the scoreboard when given a bigger role offensively. That said, most of White's value is tied to what he can do with his shooting. For what is worth, he was shooting 35.6 percent from deep when the season got suspended back in March.