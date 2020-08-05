White went off for 23 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 loss to the Nuggets.

White put together another excellent performance, pacing the team in assists, threes and minutes. He has scored 20 or more in three of the last four games and continues to showcase an aggressive mindset offensively, plus he remains a very strong defensive presence. White will look to keep it rolling during Friday's matchup versus the Jazz.