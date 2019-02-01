Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 26 points in 25 minutes
White went off for 26 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 win over the Nets.
White was downright dominant, amassing a career high scoring total while contributing in every category in the close victory. He has reached double figures in scoring in five straight games and in 15 of the last 18, this after reaching double figures just seven times across his first 26 appearances this season.
