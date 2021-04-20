White collected 25 points (8-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 109-94 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

White continued his hot shooting from three, making three-plus shots from distance for the fourth consecutive game. The guard has shot 52.9 percent from three and just 21.7 percent on shots inside the arc over that stretch. In April, White has averaged 18.4 points per game despite shooting at least 50 percent from the field in just three of his 11 games this month.