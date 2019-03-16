White totaled just three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 109-83 victory over New York.

White provided very little assistance for his fantasy owners Friday, ending the game with just three points in 21 minutes. The playing time was very low due to the game being a blowout and he never really got going on either end of the floor. Despite this effort, White remains a must-roster player in all formats and should be much better Saturday, when the Spurs host the Trail Blazers.