Spurs' Derrick White: Scores just three points Friday
White totaled just three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 109-83 victory over New York.
White provided very little assistance for his fantasy owners Friday, ending the game with just three points in 21 minutes. The playing time was very low due to the game being a blowout and he never really got going on either end of the floor. Despite this effort, White remains a must-roster player in all formats and should be much better Saturday, when the Spurs host the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Fills stat sheet in Tuesday's win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Swats six shots in win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: Scores 15 in win•
-
Spurs' Derrick White: All-around line in loss•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...