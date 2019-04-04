White posted five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in the Spurs' 113-85 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

With the Spurs down big by halftime, White and the rest of his first-unit mates saw limited opportunity. The second-year guard's modest point total Wednesday wasn't strictly tied in to abbreviated playing time however, as White has seen a notable drop in production recently. The 24-year-old has scored in single digits in six of the last eight games overall while shooting 30.0 percent or worse in those contests, including an 0-for-10 tally against the Hornets on March 26.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...