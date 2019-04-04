White posted five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in the Spurs' 113-85 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

With the Spurs down big by halftime, White and the rest of his first-unit mates saw limited opportunity. The second-year guard's modest point total Wednesday wasn't strictly tied in to abbreviated playing time however, as White has seen a notable drop in production recently. The 24-year-old has scored in single digits in six of the last eight games overall while shooting 30.0 percent or worse in those contests, including an 0-for-10 tally against the Hornets on March 26.