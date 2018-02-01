Play

White was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

White has been a DNP-CD in eight of the Spurs' last nine games, so he'll head back for another stint in the G-League to see extended minutes and work on his overall development. Even when he's recalled, White can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes until he's able to earn a more prominent role, which seems unlikely at this point.

