Spurs' Derrick White: Sent to G-League
White was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
White has been a DNP-CD in eight of the Spurs' last nine games, so he'll head back for another stint in the G-League to see extended minutes and work on his overall development. Even when he's recalled, White can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes until he's able to earn a more prominent role, which seems unlikely at this point.
