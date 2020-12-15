Coach Gregg Popovich indicated White (toe) is at least a couple weeks from being cleared for game action, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Popovich said Keldon Johnson (foot) might be out "for the next couple weeks" and that White is further behind in his progression. The 26-year-old underwent toe surgery in August and has yet to be able to take the court during practice, so it's unclear when he may be able to join the lineup. Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, Lonnie Walker and rookie Tre Jones should see plenty of backcourt minutes for the Spurs in the meantime.